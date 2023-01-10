I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7

BLOUNTVILLE - June Collins, 82, of Blountville, went to be with the Lord on January 6, 2023. A native of Hawkins County, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Mildred Greene. She was a member of Blessed Hope Baptist Church and enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. June was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will be missed by many.

