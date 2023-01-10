I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7
BLOUNTVILLE - June Collins, 82, of Blountville, went to be with the Lord on January 6, 2023. A native of Hawkins County, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Mildred Greene. She was a member of Blessed Hope Baptist Church and enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. June was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will be missed by many.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 1/2 years, Walter Collins; and sister, Sue Lawson.
June is survived by daughter, Debbie Collins Trammell and husband, C.R. of Canton, GA; son, Walter Greg Collins of Kingsport, TN; 4 grandchildren, Michael Collins, Paige Trammell, Meredith Collins and Alex Trammell; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will honor June with a private Graveside Service.
In lieu of flowers, the Collins family has requested donations be made in June's honor to the Blessed Hope Baptist Church Youth Fund 334 Holden Dr., Kingsport, TN 37663 | (423) 239-6773.
