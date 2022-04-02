KINGSPORT - June Carolyn McClelland Childress, 87, of Kingsport, died at 3:57 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022. Born April 16, 1934, June grew up on a historic farm where Fort Womack was located. Her homeplace was a source of tremendous pride and she secured its listing with the U.S. Department of Interior as part of the Overmountain Victory National Historic Trail. She graduated from Bluff City High School and attended Virginia Intermont. June married John Childress in 1967. She was Office Manager of Bristol TN-VA Chamber of Commerce for 23 years, involved in tourism. During that time, she visited travel agencies throughout the East Coast and Canada and hosted them here in the Tri-cities. June enjoyed her time at the chamber and all the associates she knew there. This was also the era of the Bristol Band Festival, one of her favorite projects, which featured as many as 80 high school bands. After her retirement, she joined her husband in his real estate business. She was a member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church, where she served on the board of trustees.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Golda McClelland; and sister, Velma Rutherford.
June is survived by her husband, John E. Childress, Jr.; niece, Leah Morrell and Mike of Lynchburg, VA; nephew, David Rutherford and Clarinda of Bluff City; and great niece, Lauren Rutherford.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at First Broad Street United Methodist Church with Dr. Randy Frye, The Rev. Jack Weikel and Dr. Carol Martin officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
A family inurnment service will be held at a later date.
