Julie Rose Muse, beloved sister, aunt and friend passed away from this life on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at her residence after several years of declining health.

She was born to J.C. Muse Jr. and Grace Archer Muse April 14, 1958, in Mountain City, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Jody and Archer Muse.

