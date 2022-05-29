ROGERSVILLE - Julie Caroline Shelton, 42, went home to be with the Lord on Monday May 23, 2022.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Johnson – Arrowood Funeral home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor James Adams officiating. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, May 30, 2022, at Christian Bend Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:00 PM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be Mike Kilman, Mason Reeves, Kyle Tustin, Ethan, Dylan Brown, Damon Arnold, Will Davidson, Harvey Hall, Michael Dunn.
To leave an online message for the Shelton family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson- Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is Honored to serve the Shelton Family.