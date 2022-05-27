ROGERSVILLE - Julie Caroline Shelton, 42, went home to be with the Lord on Monday May 23, 2022.
Julie was born in Rogersville where she was a lifelong resident, she was a loving wife, mother, aunt and friend to all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, George (Isa) Reeves; Guy (Julie) Gilliam; aunt, Maryland Byington; uncle and aunt; W.R. (Phillis) Reeves.
Julie is survived by her husband, James Shelton; sons, Christopher and Isaac Shelton; daughter, Chelsea Shelton; parents George and Carolyn Reeves Sr.; brothers, Guy, Jason (Crystal) Reeves; sister, Jessica Reeves; niece (like a daughter), Shaila Davis along with several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Johnson – Arrowood Funeral home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor James Adams officiating. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, May 30, 2022, at Christian Bend Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:00 PM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be Mike Kilman, Mason Reeves, Kyle Tustin, Ethan, Dylan Brown, Damon Arnold, Will Davidson, Harvey Hall, Michael Dunn.
To leave an online message for the Shelton family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson- Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is Honored to serve the Shelton Family.