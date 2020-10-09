KINGSPORT - Julia Thornburg Vicars, 91, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Brookdale, Colonial Heights.
The family will receive friends Sunday, October 11, 2020, from 4:00-5:45 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 pm with Pastor Jeff Strong officiating.
The Graveside Service will be conducted Monday, October 12, 2020, at 2:00 pm in the Garden of Meditation at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sullivan Baptist Church, 4152 Maplewood Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.
