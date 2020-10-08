KINGSPORT - Julia Thornburg Vicars, 91, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Brookdale, Colonial Heights.
She was born September 8, 1929, in Greene County, TN to the late Carl and Maggie Estep Thornburg.
Julia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She enjoyed sewing, gardening and spending time with her family.
She was an L.P.N. and retired from Holston Valley Medical Center following over twenty years of service.
Julia was a member of Sullivan Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joel L. Vicars; daughter, Charlotte G. Peavler; brothers, Donald Thornburg and Carl Thornburg, Jr.; son-in-law, Jerry R. Gilreath.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Carolyn F. Gilreath, Norman L. Vicars, Jerry L. Vicars (Sarah), David R. Vicars, Sandra K. Waldon and Timothy W. Vicars (Penny); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; son-in-law, John H. Peavler.
The family will receive friends Sunday, October 11, 2020, from 4:00-5:45 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 pm with Pastor Jeff Strong officiating.
The Graveside Service will be conducted Monday, October 12, 2020, at 2:00 pm in the Garden of Meditation at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sullivan Baptist Church, 4152 Maplewood Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff at Brookdale, Colonial Heights for their compassionate care of our mother.
The care of Julia Thornburg Vicars and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.