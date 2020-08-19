Julia Lee Tignor Brockwell (Judy) ,76, beloved mother passed away peacefully at her home in Fishersville Va. August 15,2020 after a long illness and brief hospice care. Surrounded by love, Jesus took her home. She was born December 12, 1943 to Roy and Maggie Tignor of Clinchport, Va.
Beside her parents she is predeceased by sister, Linda Bowen of Clinchport Va. brothers, Doug Tignor of Gate City, Va. and Wayne Tignor of Big Stone Gap, Va.
Judy retired from DuPont in Richmond, Virginia, and moved to Fishersville to be closer to family. She was a devout Christian, whose faith sustained her. Judy’s life’s joys were God, her daughters, grandchildren, family and friends. Judy was known as a fierce competitor at Words with Friends, Scrabble, card games, bowling, and enjoyed gardening and trips to the beach and mountains. She spent her time staying connected to those near and far through Facebook and enjoyed online church services, particularly her favorite pastor Greg Locke of Oak Grove Church. Judy had a tender heart and have generously to those in need.
Julia is survived by her daughter and husband, Kim and Ricky Jarrett of Waynesboro, Va., daughter and husband Terri and Ross Perkinson of Midland, Ga. Nana to Seth and Isabelle Perkinson, of Nashville, Tn., Kevin Perkinson, of Fishersville, Va., and Rachel Perkinson of the US Air Force. Admired by step grandchildren Stephanie and Jonathan Jarrett, GiGi to Aidan Jarrett, Carson Jarrett, and Noah Moore. Her brothers Guy Tignor and Bill Tignor and many beloved nieces and nephews and friends.
A private family service will be held at McDow Funeral Home Thursday, August 20th at 4:00 PM
Services conducted by Pastor Mark Wingfield of First Baptist Church of Grottoes.
Condolences to the family can be made at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.