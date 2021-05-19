KINGSPORT - Julia “Faye” Wood, 81, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Monday, May 17, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of the Good Shepherd. Pastor Larry Tolley will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Walker’s Fork Baptist Church.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff of Smoky Mountain Hospice and Dr. Kevin Misischia and his staff for their compassionate care of our mother.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Phil Kidd for his guidance and friendship during this time.
The care of Julia “Faye” Wood and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.