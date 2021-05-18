KINGSPORT - Julia “Faye” Wood, 81, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Monday, May 17, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She was born October 31, 1939, in Greene County, TN to the late Rev. Bill Hunter and Margaret Fox Hunter.
Faye was a loving, caring and understanding Christian lady who enjoyed having a good time with her family and friends. Her greatest joy in life came by spending quality time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed shopping, traveling and eating out.
Faye was a faithful member of Walker’s Fork Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband, Rex Wood and brother, Dr. Leonard Hunter.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Vicki Moser and husband, Alan, Terry Overbey and husband, Bill, Jody Quillen; grandchildren, Nicole Sturgill, Lauren Moser, Clint Moser and Lindsey Overbey; great-grandchild, Baylee Sturgill; several nieces and nephews; special sister-in-law, Betty Hurd; special neighbor and friend, Jean Casey.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of the Good Shepherd. Pastor Larry Tolley will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Walker’s Fork Baptist Church.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff of Smoky Mountain Hospice and Dr. Kevin Misischia and his staff for their compassionate care of our mother.
