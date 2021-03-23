KINGSPORT - Judy Y. Fields, age 81, went to be with Jesus on Saturday, March 20, 2021, leaving her earthly body after an extended illness.
The family will receive friends at East Lawn Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 24, 20210 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm with funeral services for a unique lady to follow.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 11:00 am at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of the Mausoleum.
Pallbearers will be Timothy Edens, Caleb Edens, Carl Edens, Ronnie Johnson, and Phillip Hillman.
In lieu of flowers, it was Judy’s request that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
