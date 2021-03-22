KINGSPORT - Judy Y. Fields, age 81, went to be with Jesus on Saturday, March 20, 2021, leaving her earthly body after an extended illness. She was born on February 2, 1940 in Greeneville, TN. She was a graduate of Sullivan High School Class of 1958, where she was a majorette. She was the daughter of William and Jeanette Harris. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles. R. Fields; parents, William and Jeanette Harris; sister, Linda Kay Lady; and grandson, Martin Jaynes Fields.
She is survived by her son, Mike Fields and wife Ruth; daughter, Sherri Edens and husband Carl; grandchildren, Nellie Kate (Fields) Birch and grandson-in-law, Zac Birch, Timothy Edens, and Caleb Edens; great-granddaughter, Lydia Marie Birch; brother, Jim “Bunt” Harris and wife Vickie; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Emily Conn, Carol Crawford, Donna Hillman, Susie Jones, Stephanie Davis, Judy Bacardi, and the ladies of Pearls of Grace Sunday School Class.
Judy was a born again Christian, conservative in her politics, a fierce opponent of abortion, and a faithful supporter of the Jews. She served with her family as missionaries to Central America from 1975 – 1981. Judy never met a stranger, and always rooted for the underdog.
She was a faithful member of Tabernacle Baptist Church; especially enjoying the teachings of her Sunday School teacher, Donna Hillman. If you sat with Judy at church, she always provided quarters to put in the offering plate. Ushers would always tease her, asking if those quarters were won in a Saturday night poker game. Her butterscotch, chocolate, and coconut pies were favorites of many homecoming crowds. Joe Robinette provided her with tomatoes after every Sunday service, and we will never forget his acts of kindness.
She retired from Walmart after 18 years of service in the craft department. In her later years, she worked at Seavers Donut Shop selling donuts and making people laugh. She also served as a matchmaker to her granddaughter and now grandson-in-law (Lydia says thanks, Mamaw!!)
She was a big follower of NASCAR, and was Dale Earnhardt, Sr.’s biggest fan. She would often reply that Earnhardt’s mustache made him look sexy. When she would attend NASCAR races, as Earnhardt would pass by, she would reply, “Now there goes a real man!” Judy was a big follower of the NBA, with her favorite team being the Boston Celtics.
During the Christmas season, you would find her making Christmas candy for family and friends, especially Danny and Dennis, employees of East Lawn Memorial Park. Saturdays were cowboy days at mom’s, watching Gunsmoke, The Big Valley, The Virginian, The Rifleman, and Wagon Train. Judy always said if she were going to be shot by a cowboy, she would choose Matt Dillon because he always buried those he killed. Weeknights were a time of her watching Columbo chewing on cigars and solving crimes.
Judy was loved by many, and always had a way of making people laugh and brightening their day. She will be greatly missed, but we rejoice knowing that she suffers no more, and that we will see her again. Special thanks to Johnson Medical Center rooms 6303 and 2303 nursing staff, and also the NHC Healthcare of Johnson City.
The family will receive friends at East Lawn Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 24, 20210 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm with funeral services for a unique lady to follow.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 11:00 am at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of the Mausoleum.
Pallbearers will be Timothy Edens, Caleb Edens, Carl Edens, Ronnie Johnson, and Phillip Hillman.
In lieu of flowers, it was Judy’s request that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be made to the Field family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Field family.