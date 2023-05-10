“Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all. Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting; but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised. Give her the reward she has earned, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate.” Proverbs 31:29-31

KINGSPORT - Judy Weatherford, 86 of Kingsport, passed away Monday, May 8 surrounded by her family and friends. She was born to the late Wallace and Nettie (Dickenson) Kibler. Judy will be remembered as a God-fearing woman who loved life, making others smile, singing because it made her happy, and as her family’s Greatest Prayer Warrior. Her greatest joys were serving God and her family.

