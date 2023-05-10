“Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all. Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting; but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised. Give her the reward she has earned, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate.” Proverbs 31:29-31
KINGSPORT - Judy Weatherford, 86 of Kingsport, passed away Monday, May 8 surrounded by her family and friends. She was born to the late Wallace and Nettie (Dickenson) Kibler. Judy will be remembered as a God-fearing woman who loved life, making others smile, singing because it made her happy, and as her family’s Greatest Prayer Warrior. Her greatest joys were serving God and her family.
Judy was a beautiful, young Miss Kingsport, and an accomplished soprano soloist who toured with the Charles Goodwin Orchestra at the age of eighteen. She was always quick to laugh, quick to encourage, and quick to host a family or friend gathering. Some of her favorite moments were spending time on the lake on the pontoon boat with her husband, friends, and family. Judy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, aunt, and friend to all who knew her. She will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her sister (Mary Jane Lee), her baby brother (Stephen Ross Kibler), stepmother (Venita Kibler), stepbrother (Sam Rasnake), and nephew (Brian Joseph Lee).
Those left to cherish her memory; husband of 67 years Tommy Weatherford, son Steve Weatherford, daughter Teresa Weatherford Ratcliffe (Darby), stepbrother Ronald Rasnake, grandchildren Marti Coates (Tim), Andrew Weatherford (Haylie), Timothy Weatherford, Philip Weatherford (Erika), 7 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
The Weatherford Family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Saturday, May 13 from 11:00am – 12:00pm in the sanctuary of Shekinah Church Ministries. A service will follow with Pastor Jane Lambert officiating. A committal service will then follow at 12:30pm at the Shekinah Ministries Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the Weatherford family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com.
East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 4997 Memorial Blvd., Kingsport, TN 37664 will oversee the arrangements. (423) 288-2081