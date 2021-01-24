Judy Wallace Jan 24, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Judy Wallace, 76, Kingsport passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021.Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kingsport Judy Wallace Funeral Home Pass Away Arrangement Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.