Judy Spencer Jan 25, 2021 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Judy Spencer, 81, Kingsport, TN died Monday morning (Jan. 25, 2021) after an extended illness.Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Spencer family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kingsport Judy Spencer Tn Funeral Home Illness Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.