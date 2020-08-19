FALL BRANCH - Judy Ann Tonker Shupe, Fall Branch, TN went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at her home following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Big Stone Gap, VA a daughter of the late Charles and Pearl Tonker. Judy resided in this area for the last 32 years. She married Bobby Shupe on June 22, 1968 and was a homemaker. Judy attended Pentecost Independent Freewill Baptist Church.
She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife of 52 years, mom, gram, sister, and friend who loved to go to church and spend time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by many brothers and sisters.
Surviving are her husband, Bobby Shupe, daughter Raina Williamson of Gray, TN; son Lance Shupe of Arden, NC; two grandchildren Jordan Williamson and Sydney Williamson; sister Betty Wolfe of Ohio; sisters-in-law Dora Lee Tonker of Big Stone Gap, VA and Della Shupe of Maryland; several nieces and nephews including Faye Lawson and Dianne Mabe; and special friends including all her brothers and sisters at the church.
An entombment will follow committal services at 1:00 p.m. Friday at East Tennessee Cemetery with Rev. Eddie McAmis and Pastor Wayne Baker officiating. Special music will be provided by her grandchildren, Jordan Williamson and Sydney Williamson. Those attending the entombment services are asked to assemble at the cemetery by 12:45 p.m. Friday.
Pallbearers will be Jay Weaver, Jesse Tesneary, Keith Castle, Brian Castle, Bobby Mabe and John Spannagel. Honorary pallbearers will be Josh Hilliard and Danny Lawson.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Ballad Healthcare Cancer Center and Amedisys Hospice nurses.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Judy Shupe.