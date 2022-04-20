Judy was a loving and devoted wife, mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother. She was a friend to many and showed selflessness to all. Judy completed her course in Cosmetology at Lloyd's Beauty School in Kingsport, TN and began her career as a hair stylist. She was a very talented and skilled cosmetologist having worked at Chez Charmé and moved on to work at Sue's Hairstyles until she retired after 25 years in the hair industry to be a stay-at-home mother to daughter, Holly.
Judy was of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Roy Lee Penley; loving mother, Mary M. Parsons Shuler; grandmother, Kathryn Knowles Parsons; two brothers, Jackie Ray Shuler and Bobby Lee Shuler.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Holly Kathryn Gilley and husband, Sam of Fall Branch; special granddaughter who was her whole heart, Grayson Sophia Gilley also of Fall Branch; sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Elmer DeBord of Kingsport; numerous nieces and nephews; special great-niece, Emily Brooke Gilliam.
The Funeral Service will be private with Pastor Wayne Thomas officiating. Jamie McConnell will provide the music.
Burial will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Mark DeBord, Richard Gilliam, James Davis, Michael Price, Kevin Price, and KC Bartley with Sam Gilley, Elmer DeBord, and SB Gilley serving as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Judy’s family would like to thank the staff on the 5th Floor Med Surgery Unit at Holston Valley Medical Center for the unwavering care and love they gave each of us.
The care of Judy Shuler Penley and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.