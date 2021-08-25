KINGSPORT - Judy Salyer, 70, of Kingsport, passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at the Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born to the late Vermon and Dorothy McCrae.
Judy was a member of the Baptist Faith. She retired from Indian Path Medical Center after 18 years of dedicated service. In her free time, she enjoyed her flowers and setting on the porch watching birds.
Survivors include husband, Billy Salyer; son, Shawn Salyer and wife Pam; step-daughter, Debra Mathes and husband Chris; grandchildren, Bethany and Nicholas Salyer, Austin, John, Colby, Ben and Amber Mathes; sister, Sherry Martin and Teresa Fox; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Salyer family will honor Judy’s life with a Graveside Service on Friday, August 27, 2021 beginning at 1 pm with Rev. Joel Salyer and Rev. Scotty Moore officiating. For those who wish to register their presence and pay their respects may do so Thursday, August 26, 20221 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 2 pm – 4 pm.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Salyer family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081