Judy S. Penley Dec 28, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHURCH HILL – Judy S. Penley, 76 of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at The Villages following an extended illness.The family will receive from 12 – 1 pm Friday, December 30, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill.A funeral service will follow at 1 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Rick Vannoy officiating.Burial will follow in Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the staff at The Villages at Allendale for the care and kindness shown to Judy during her stay there.Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Penley.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hill Judy S. Penley Christianity Work Funeral Home Funeral Service Burial Rick Vannoy Recommended for you