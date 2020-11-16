AFTON - Judy Rose Roark, 71, of Afton, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Greeneville Community East Hospital. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, who loved to entertain and to be around family at all times.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years: Philip Roark; daughter: Lisa McAmis-Alley; 2 sons and daughters-in-law: Roger Roark & Fiance’ Temple Shaw, Ronald & Teresa McAmis; 7 grandchildren: Dakota Roark, Cody Roark, Macie McAmis, Jessica Harris, Heather Nelson, Whitney Thornburg, Dalton Thornburg; 9 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters: Elizabeth Greene and Helen Lowery; 2 brothers: Benjamin Lowe and Tommy Lowe; several nieces and nephews; several friends; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law: Jeff & Cheryl Roark, and Joe & Sue Roark.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Dewey & Nora Bell Lowe; sister: Georgie Holt.
The family will receive friends at Jeffers Funeral Services Downtown on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 3-5PM. The funeral will follow at 5PM in the Chapel Downtown with the Rev. Oscar McAmis officiating.
Interment will be Friday, November 20, 2020, at St. Joseph Chapel Cemetery at 2PM. Family & friends are asked to meet at Jeffers Funeral Services Downtown at 1:15PM to go in procession.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family