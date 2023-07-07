KINGSPORT - Judy P. Ervin, 76, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Friday, July 7, 2023, at Preston Place Suites.
She was born March 30, 1947, in Scott County, VA to the late James and Lilus Musick Pendleton.
Judy was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister who made family her main priority.
She enjoyed working with her flowers, making crafts, and cooking.
Judy retired from the Sullivan County School System as a Kindergarten Aide following sixteen years of service.
She attended Ridgeview Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her brothers, Don Pendleton, and Boyd Pendleton.
Those left to cherish Judy’s memory are her husband, Kent Ervin; daughter, Lisa Neeley (Freddie); son, Jason Kent Ervin (Diane); grandchildren, Hunter Neeley, Lexi DeLatte (Seth) and Heidi Ervin; great-grandchild, Scout DeLattte; sister, Louette McConnell; brother, Raymond Pendleton; sisters-in-law, Louella “Tootle” Pendleton, and Sandra Pendleton; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 11:00 am until 1:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.
Celebration of Life Service will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Paul Warrick officiating.
Graveside Service will follow at 2:30 pm at East Lawn Memorial Park. Those serving as pallbearers, Greg Carter, Tom Pendleton, Rusty Pendleton, Dr. David Templeton, Clayton McDavid, and Rickey Pendleton. Honorary pallbearers, Gary Ervin, Sam Ervin, Jim Ervin, Chuck Ervin, Randy McDavid, Jeff Pendleton, and David Pendleton.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff of Preston Place Suites and Smoky Mountain Hospice for their compassionate care of Judy.