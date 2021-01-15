ROGERSVILLE - Judy Odene Bowlin, age 54, of Rogersville, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, January 14, 2021. She was a member of Shepard's Chapel Baptist Church. Judy loved the Lord and everyone. She lived to sing and never knew a stranger.
She was preceded in death by parents, John and Imogene Bowlin and infant brother, James Kenneth Bowlin.
She is survived by her sisters, Patricia (Bob) Wood of Lincoln, NE, Ada (Billy) Booker of Rogersville, Mary (Greg) Bledsoe of Kingsport, Lois (Jim) Stowell of Orlando, FL, Betty Gaines of the home, Frankie Schroeder of Gate City, VA, Becky (Ragen) Singleton of Rogersville; brothers, Jerry Bowlin and Donnie Bowlin both of Rogersville; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, January 17, 2021, in Bowlin Family Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.