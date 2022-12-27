KINGSPORT - Judy M. Hughes, age 90, of Kingsport, TN, passed away peacefully on December 26, 2022 at her home. Judy was born to the late Orgie and Mable Depew Galloway on May 6, 1932.
Judy retired from First Tennessee Bank after 23 years of service. She was the Branch Manager of the Colonial Heights Bank. Judy was a member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church where she especially enjoyed the fellowship of her Sunday school class.
Judy had a caring heart and compassion for others. She had the gift of hospitality and generosity. Judy was deeply devoted to her family first.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of almost 70 years, Ted R. Hughes; daughter, Kim Barnes and husband, Randy; son, Tony Hughes and wife Juli; grandchildren, Tyler Barnes and wife Christy, Tucker Hughes and Anna Hughes; five special nieces, Sandra Ramsey, Joy Ramsey, Myra Watts, Lesia Owens and Lori Hammonds.
Judy’s family will receive friends Thursday, December 29, 2022 from 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Dr. Greg Burton officiating. A private burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the charity of your choice in Judy’s memory.
The family wishes to thank the hospice nurses, Carrie, RN and Nicky, RN for their care and concern.