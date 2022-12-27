KINGSPORT - Judy M. Hughes, age 90, of Kingsport, TN, passed away peacefully on December 26, 2022 at her home. Judy was born to the late Orgie and Mable Depew Galloway on May 6, 1932.

Judy retired from First Tennessee Bank after 23 years of service. She was the Branch Manager of the Colonial Heights Bank. Judy was a member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church where she especially enjoyed the fellowship of her Sunday school class.

