KINGSPORT - Judy M. Chase, 79, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, March 5, 2021 after a courageous battle with a terminal illness. She was born August 17, 1941 to the late J.D. and Clara Dolen. A native of the Pactolus and Eastern Star Communities, she was an active member of Pactolus United Methodist Church where she led the choir and shared the love of Jesus to everyone. She retired from the Sullivan County School System after 30 years of service.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Jimmy D. Chase and an infant sister, Linda Sue Dolen.
Judy is survived by her sister, Belle Bryd; daughter, Sheri Miller and husband, Rob; son, Roger Chase and wife, Kim; three grandsons, Steffen Chase and wife, Jessica, Connor Chase and Gannon Chase; two great grandchildren, Griffin and Amelia Chase; nephews, Toby and Billy Sells and her favorite pets, Stormy and Lucky.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care for their wonderful services in caring for Judy. Special thanks to Kathy Galloway, Pastor Steve Pedersen and Judy’s church family at Pactolus United Methodist Church for the care and support they gave her.
The family will receive friends at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with services to follow with Pastor Steve Pedersen officiating. Burial will follow at Eastern Star Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Pactolus United Methodist Church, 170 Pactolus Rd, Kingsport, TN 37660.