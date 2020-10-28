ROGERSVILLE - Judy Lorraine Carr Brooks, age 60, of Rogersville,was welcomed into the arms of her Savior on Sunday, October 25, 2020, with her loving daughters by her side. She was a kind-hearted, selfless, daughter, sister, mother, mamaw, and friend. She served 41 years of hard work and dedication at Eastman Chemical Company and a member of Shepard's Chapel Baptist Church. She fought hard and loved hard until her last breath. She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Carr.
Her legacy lives on through her daughters, Kimberly McKenzie and husband, Kevin, and Erica Hicks and husband, Neil; and her grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Rilynn, Keegan, and Zoe. She is also survived by her mother, Mary Carr; brothers, Johnny Carr and wife, Patty, and Bobby Carr and wife, Mitzie; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Karen and Mike Price for taking care of her precious Milo; June Dykes for reviving her plants; Sycamore Shoals staff; Dr. Shankle; Dr. Mitchell; Dr. Morris; Emory Hospital staff; Kent Brooks; Melissa among many others; Dr. Khan; and Dr. Hess.
The graveside service will be at 4:00 pm Saturday, October 31, 2020, in Long's Bend Cemetery with Rev. Rick Vannoy and Rev. Jonathan Carver officiating. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 3:45 pm. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.