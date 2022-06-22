KEOKEE, VA - Judy Lee Trammell, 81, of Keokee, Virginia passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born in Lee County, Virginia the daughter of the late Clarence Morris and Lula Belle (Snodgrass) Morris. She was one of eight children. She was raised and spent most of her entire life in Keokee, VA. After graduation she spent her younger years building and maintaining a wonderful family home with her new husband, Paul E. Trammell. She was a loving wife, mother and devoted friend. One of her greatest passions that she excelled at was cooking. Her bond between her immediate family meant a lot to her; she kept and nurtured those relationships. She was the leader of her very own Red Hat group that enjoyed spending time together and going on outings. She was a steady and stable hand for her husband and the many civic organizations that he was a part of. She was very active in her children, and grandchildren's lives; she will be deeply missed by all those she knew. Her legacy will live on for generations to come.
Surviving her are two children, Mitzi Ann Enix and husband, Norman; son, Edward Clarence Trammell and wife, Ginger Owens Trammell, of both Blountville, TN; grandchildren, U. S. Navy Ensign Zachary Peyton Enix and wife Allie; Noah Paul Enix, and Dakota Leigh Trammell; two step grandchildren, Hanah Owens and Seth Owens; great-grandchild, Kat Trammell, sisters, Rita Ann Barker and husband Keith; Ellen Bernstein and husband Richard; Betty Cox; Claudette Parsons and husband Roger; Linda June Morris; Brother Steve Morris and wife Terry, and other close relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Holding Funeral Home (17 E. 3rd St., N.) in Big Stone Gap, VA. The funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. on Thursday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Paul Wright officiating. Special music will be provided by Katie Bernstein Cox.
Graveside committal services will be held following in Glencoe Cemetery. She will be laid to rest next to her husband of 60 years, where they shall be reunited together forever.
Pallbearers will be Zach Enix, Noah Enix, Joe Morris, Billy Harrell, Gary Thomas, and Chris Parsons.
To view the obituary online and offer condolences, please visit www.holdingfuneralhome.com.
Holding Funeral Home is serving the Trammell family.