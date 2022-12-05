HILTONS, VA – Judy L. Vicars, 70 of Hiltons, VA went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport. Judy loved her family dearly. She worked in healthcare as a Registered Nurse and was also a member of Daughters of the American Revolution. Judy is preceded in death by her mother Ruth Darnell.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years; Ronnie Vicars; daughter, Rebecca Hampshire and husband Adam; son, Jason Wood and wife Kim; granddaughter, Harper Wood; grandson, Noah Hampshire; sister, Kathy Williams and husband Mark; “adopted” son James Shelton; several cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 PM Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Will Shewey officiating. Music will be provided by Oscar Harris and Dale Jett. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers. Graveside service will be Friday, December 9, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the Gardner Family Cemetery (on Hwy. 58, Hiltons, VA). Those wishing to attend are to meet at the funeral home at 9:00 AM to go in procession to the cemetery.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to the Shades of Grace United Methodist Church, 313 E. Sullivan St., Kingsport, TN 37660.
The family would like to thank all of Judy’s prayer warriors.