HILTONS, VA – Judy L. Vicars, 70 of Hiltons, VA went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport. Judy loved her family dearly. She worked in healthcare as a Registered Nurse and was also a member of Daughters of the American Revolution. Judy is preceded in death by her mother Ruth Darnell.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years; Ronnie Vicars; daughter, Rebecca Hampshire and husband Adam; son, Jason Wood and wife Kim; granddaughter, Harper Wood; grandson, Noah Hampshire; sister, Kathy Williams and husband Mark; “adopted” son James Shelton; several cousins.

