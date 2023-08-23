FALL BRANCH - Judy Kay Light, 76, of Fall Branch, passed away Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Judy was born on December 7, 1946, in Washington Co. and had resided in the tri-cities area all of her life. She graduated from Fall Branch High School in 1964 and went on to marry the love of her life, Dana Light Jr. on October 9, 1964. Judy was a dedicated homemaker, mother and wife who found joy in caring for her home and family more than anything else. As a member of the Fall Branch community, she previously played piano for First Baptist Church in her younger years. Judy enjoyed hobbies such as gardening and crafting, and she was talented in creating wreaths and floral arrangements. Family meant the world to Judy and her presence will be deeply missed by her loved ones and friends.

She was preceded in death by her biological parents, Hubert Harrison Hunt and Frances Phillips Jones; adoptive parents and grandparents, Paul and Chloe Phillips; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.


