FALL BRANCH - Judy Kay Light, 76, of Fall Branch, passed away Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Judy was born on December 7, 1946, in Washington Co. and had resided in the tri-cities area all of her life. She graduated from Fall Branch High School in 1964 and went on to marry the love of her life, Dana Light Jr. on October 9, 1964. Judy was a dedicated homemaker, mother and wife who found joy in caring for her home and family more than anything else. As a member of the Fall Branch community, she previously played piano for First Baptist Church in her younger years. Judy enjoyed hobbies such as gardening and crafting, and she was talented in creating wreaths and floral arrangements. Family meant the world to Judy and her presence will be deeply missed by her loved ones and friends.
She was preceded in death by her biological parents, Hubert Harrison Hunt and Frances Phillips Jones; adoptive parents and grandparents, Paul and Chloe Phillips; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 59 years, Dana Light Jr.; daughter, Juanita (Mike) Harwood; son, Johnny (Rhonda) Light; daughter, Jeneen (Brian) Smith; grandchildren, Joshua Light, Brandon (Brittany) Garber, Jarred (Caroline) Light, Katelynn (Tristan) Meadows; great-grandson, Greyson Light, and two expected great-grandchildren; half-sisters, Sharon Jones and Connie (Don) Bentley; half-brothers, Kenny (Kathy) Jones and Gary Wayne (Terri) Hunt; brothers-in-law, Marion (Linda) Light and Wesley (Cindy) Light; sister-in-law, Jewel Light Hamblen; special cousins, Sherry (Ed) Light Crowder, Ann Hunt Baines and Brenda (Johnny) Meyers; special neighbors, Mike and Tami Fields; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, August 25, 2023, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Jerry Scalf officiating.
A procession to Lovelace Community Cemetery will follow for burial.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ballad Hospice, Dr. Devapiran Jaishankar and his medical group at Tennessee Cancer Specialists of Johnson City, SoFHA and Dr. Mary Jane Gibson, and the care provided by all staff and departments of Johnson City Medical Center, especially the ICU and stroke center.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lovelace Community Cemetery, Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department, and Tennessee Cancer Specialists of Johnson City.