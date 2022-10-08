Judy Jenkins Oct 8, 2022 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BLOUNTVILLE - Judy Jenkins, 69, of Blountville, TN went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ Friday, October 7, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cremation Funeral Hill Christianity Oak Judy Jenkins Tn Arrangement Recommended for you