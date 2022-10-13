Judy Jenkins Oct 13, 2022 12 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BLOUNTVILLE - Judy Jenkins, 69, of Blountville, TN went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ Friday, October 7, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.The family will receive friends Saturday, October 15, 2022, 12:00-1:45 pm in the funeral home chapel.A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Dr. Phil Hoskins and Dr. Tony Crisp officiating.The Graveside Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Serving as pallbearers, Louie Eleas, Ty Boomershine, Greg Simcox, Jeff Boling, Tracey Kittrell and Jeff Cassidy.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a local animal shelter or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comThe care of Judy Jenkins and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Judy Jenkins Cremation Christianity Worship Care Funeral Hill Condolence Jude Children Recommended for you