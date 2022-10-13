BLOUNTVILLE - Judy Jenkins, 69, of Blountville, TN went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ Friday, October 7, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

The family will receive friends Saturday, October 15, 2022, 12:00-1:45 pm in the funeral home chapel.

