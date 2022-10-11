BLOUNTVILLE - Judy Jenkins, 69, of Blountville, TN went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ Friday, October 7, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was born August 6, 1953, in Portsmouth, OH to the late Merle and Delores Boyd Jenkins and graduated from Wheelersburg High School in 1971.

