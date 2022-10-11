BLOUNTVILLE - Judy Jenkins, 69, of Blountville, TN went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ Friday, October 7, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born August 6, 1953, in Portsmouth, OH to the late Merle and Delores Boyd Jenkins and graduated from Wheelersburg High School in 1971.
Judy married the love of her life, Larry Jenkins on August 22, 1972.
She was a loving and devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.
Judy was a committed Christian and member of the Remnant Church, Kingsport.
She retired from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department as a Records Supervisor and Accreditation Manager in 2012, following twenty-five years of service.
In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her sister, Kristi Bradshaw; brother, Bill Jenkins.
Those left to cherish Judy’s memory are her loving husband of fifty years, Larry Jenkins; children, Bryan S. Jenkins (Angie), Chaeli Wagner (Rick); grandchildren, Ava Jenkins, Orrin Jenkins and Kaizer Wagner; sisters, Teresa Miller (Gary), Sue Burnside (Bob Hall), Barbara Henderson (Bo) and Traci Pratt (Chris); brother, Tom Jenkins (Sherry); brother-in-law, David Jenkins (Patsy); many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; special “fur babies”, Aunyx and Louie.
The family will receive friends Saturday, October 15, 2022, 12:00-1:45 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Dr. Phil Hoskins and Dr. Tony Crisp officiating.
The Graveside Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Serving as pallbearers, Louie Eleas, Ty Boomershine, Greg Simcox, Jeff Boling, Tracey Kittrell and Jeff Cassidy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a local animal shelter or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.