HICKORY, NC - Judy Hyatt Sparks, 81, of Hickory, North Carolina passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, September 6, 2023. She was a native of Johnson City and was a daughter of the late Roby Gale Walker and Betty Copas Shelly.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Ronald Hyatt in 1993, and second husband Robert Howard Sparks in 2011; her brother Larry Gene Walker in 2018, and son Joey Hyatt in 2020.


