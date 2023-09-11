HICKORY, NC - Judy Hyatt Sparks, 81, of Hickory, North Carolina passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, September 6, 2023. She was a native of Johnson City and was a daughter of the late Roby Gale Walker and Betty Copas Shelly.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Ronald Hyatt in 1993, and second husband Robert Howard Sparks in 2011; her brother Larry Gene Walker in 2018, and son Joey Hyatt in 2020.
Judy enjoyed solving word finds and treasured the moments spent with her dear family and friends. Throughout her life, Judy exemplified unwavering dedication and commitment in her career. For an impressive 25 years, she held the esteemed position of Office Manager at Shook and Tarlton Realty Co., where her professionalism and attention to detail were held in high regard by her colleagues.
Survivors include her son, Chris Hyatt and his wife, Gina. Her grandchildren Carlie and Catie Hyatt, and Peyton and Jackson Hyatt. Her sister Carolyn Jones and husband Allen, as well as her nieces and nephews, Kristy Ollis and her husband Bobby, Brittany Strange and her husband Ryan, and Dustin Ollis. Paige Russell and her husband Kevin and Faith and Hope Russell. She is also survived by her sister Elaine Ford and her husband Bobby, as well as her niece Robin Ford.
Funeral services for Judy will be conducted at 1:00 PM Monday, September 18, 2023 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City, TN 37601 with Pastor David Dugger officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the service hour. Graveside services will follow in the Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245
