CHURCH HILL – Judy Hood, 74, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Church Hill. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM with Rev. Pat Hood and Rev. Gary Gerhardt. The burial will follow to Church Hill Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Church Hill.
A special thank you to the entire staff at Preston Place II for all the loving care they provided to her.
To leave an online message for the Hood family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Hood family.