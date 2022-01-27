CHURCH HILL – Judy Hood, 74, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.
Judy was born in Kingsport, TN to the late James Carl and Irene Christian Crawford. She was of the Baptist faith and was a member of First Baptist Church of Church Hill.
In addition, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Larry Hood.
Judy is survived by her children, Patrick Shannon Hood (Amy), Aaron Jerome Hood (Amanda), and Mandy Cassandra Rivers (fiancé, Eric Coe); grandchildren, Seth (Taam), Zachary (Carrington), Jadyn, Alyza Kate, Isaiah, Devin, Gabriel, Aiden, Cloie, Portia (Connor), McKinley (Gabe), Wesley, and Emily; great grandchildren, Solomon, Austen, Gunnar, Savannah, Blair, and Sophie; sister, Rita Gilbert (Joe); brothers, Benny Crawford (Jeanie) and Howard Crawford (Shelia); several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Church Hill. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM with Rev. Pat Hood and Rev. Gary Gerhardt. The burial will follow to Church Hill Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Church Hill.
A special thank you to the entire staff at Preston Place II for all the loving care they provided to her.
To leave an online message for the Hood family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Hood family.