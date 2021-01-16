Jonesville, VA - Judy Graham Davidson, 79, of Jonesville, Virginia, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Crown Cypress Assisted Living in Kingsport. She was born in Maryville, Tennessee on July 16, 1941. She was a lifelong resident of Lee County, Virginia.
Judy was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Jonesville, the United Methodist Women, and a member of the Jonesville Woman’s Club and Lee County Historical Society. She was a paraprofessional at Flatwoods Elementary for many years. Later she served as secretary of her church. She was very active in her church and community. As a member of the church, she coordinated Christmas gifts for children in need for many years and made sure the children received the gifts by Christmas. As a member of the Woman’s Club, she was fundamental in getting the amphitheater built and the Festival in the Park a yearly event. She regularly helped decorate the town of Jonesville with American flags for holidays, flowers in the spring/summer, and decorate the courthouse at Christmas time. As a member of the historical society, she worked tirelessly to get the cemetery books and Lee County Pictorial History published, in addition to fulfilling orders and answering questions from people across the United States.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Jr. Davidson in 2001; daughter, Dee Dee Davidson in 1995; mother, Garnette D. Graham; father, Fred M. Graham; stepfather, George R. Graham: brother, Estil Graham and wife Betty; special uncle and aunt, Ben and Dorothy Davidson; and friend and second mother-in-law Glanita James.
Surviving are: a daughter, Debby and husband Roger Pacholewski of Jonesville, Virginia; a grandson, Caleb Pacholewski of Jonesville, Virginia; a brother, Vincent Graham and wife Fay of Portsmouth, Virginia; nephews Vincie and Jeffery Graham; niece Missie Gail Graham; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Due to COVID restrictions, the family did not receive friends or hold services except for private graveside services.
In lieu of flowers, the family asked that contributions may be made in Judy's memory to Emory & Henry College, Dee Dee Davidson Scholarship, PO Box 950, Emory, VA 24327 or to The Jacob Sprinkle Memorial Scholarship; c/o The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee; 3833 Cleghorn Ave, Ste 400; Nashville, TN 37215.
Online condolences may be viewed or sent by visiting our website, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Jonesville is serving the Davidson family.