Judy F. Greer Rogers, 72, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was a resident of Sweetwater, TN and was a graduate of Sullivan High School in 1968. Judy was a Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force for almost 3 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 wonderful years, Louis Wayne Rogers; parents, William Alonzo Greer and Ellaree Faye Reece; and brother, Jefferey E. Greer.
Judy is survived by her two sons, John Rogers (Jamie) of Geneva, Florida, and Roy Rogers (Tanya) of Sweetwater, TN; three grandchildren, Christian Rogers (Kay), Ilena G. Rogers, and Domonic G. Rogers; two great-grandchildren, Lilly Rogers and Rose Rogers; brothers, Roger D. Greer (Nancy) and Ronnie E. Greer, both of Kingsport; sister, Joyce A. Greer McClellan of Kingsport; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends can come by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport to pay their respect between 10:00 am and 12:00 pm on Thursday, January 14, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport with Pastor Regina Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Roger D. Greer and Ronnie E. Greer.
The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Holston Valley for their kindness and care that was shown towards our loved one.