Judy Clane Raupp Aug 11, 2022 22 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BRISTOL - Judy Clane Raupp, 76, of Bristol went to her heavenly home after a long battle with cancer Wednesday, August 10, 2022.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bristol Cremation Funeral Judy Clane Raupp Hill Oak Home Recommended for you