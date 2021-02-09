ROGERSVILLE - Judy Belcher Adkins Gilliam, age 61, of Rogersville, passed away, Sunday, February 7, 2021.
Visitation hours will be 12:00 Noon to 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, February 10, 2021 in the funeral home chapel with Kim Crowder officiating. Burial will follow in McKinney Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
