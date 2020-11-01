Judy Begley Shuler Nov 1, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Judy Begley Shuler, 68, of Kingsport, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.Arrangements will be announced later by Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Judy Begley Shuler Residence Hill Arrangement Oak Cremation Services Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.