ROGERSVILLE - Judy Arlene Watkins, age 78, of Rogersville, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Ballad Health Hawkins County Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, December 26,2022, at Broome Funeral Home.Funeral service will be conducted 6:30 p.m. Monday, December 26, 2022, in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Doug Seymore and Jim Hageman officiating.Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Highland Cemetery.Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.comThe staff of Broome Funeral Home is honored to serve the Watkins family.