ROGERSVILLE - Judy Arlene Watkins, age 78, of Rogersville, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Ballad Health Hawkins County Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.

Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, December 26,2022, at Broome Funeral Home.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video