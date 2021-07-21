GATE CITY, VA – Judy Ann Tipton Pendleton, 74, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 pm Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Scott County Funeral Home.
Services will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Mark Kilbourne officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery.
Family and friends are asked to assemble at 12:15 pm Thursday at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jesse Jones, Joseph Jones, Jacob Jones, Brandon Jones, Joe Cantrill and Jason Pendleton.
Honorary Pallbearers will be her granddaughter, Austyn Cantrill and Mrs. Pendleton’s nephews.
