GATE CITY, VA – Judy Ann Tipton Pendleton, 74, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She was born on October 31, 1946 in Kingsport, TN, a daughter of the late James Harvey Tipton and Lillie Estill (Bishop) Tipton.
Judy was a loving wife, mom, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend and will be dearly missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, James Tipton, Ralph Tipton, Charlie Tipton, Ivan Tipton, and Claude Lee Tipton; sisters, Lillie Mae Thacker, Phyllis Osborne and Pamela France.
She is survived by her loving husband, Jessie Wayne Pendleton; son, Brandon Jones and fiancée Tonia Crawford; daughter, Cindy Pendleton Cantrill and husband Joe; grandchildren, Jesse (Jessica) Jones, Joseph Jones, Jacob (Amber) Jones and Austyn Cantrill; sister, Joyce Tipton Dockery and husband Jimmy; several nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; special porch friends, Imma, Linda, Freda, Wayne and Jada.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 pm Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Scott County Funeral Home.
Services will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Mark Kilbourne officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery.
Family and friends are asked to assemble at 12:15 pm Thursday at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jesse Jones, Joseph Jones, Jacob Jones, Brandon Jones, Joe Cantrill and Jason Pendleton.
Honorary Pallbearers will be her granddaughter, Austyn Cantrill and Mrs. Pendleton’s nephews.
To express condolences to the family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the Pendleton family.