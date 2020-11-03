KINGSPORT - Judy Ann Shuler, life-long resident of Kingsport, passed away October 30, 2020, after an extended illness. She passed at home in the care of her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie Herman Begley and Ina B. Akers Begley, and her brother-in-law Michael Lovelace.
Judy is survived by her son, Charles Z. Shuler Jr. and his wife, Shea Smith Shuler of Duffield; granddaughters, Sherree Ann Shuler and Sarah Jane Shuler; sisters, Brenda Smith and husband Orville, Linda Vaughn and husband Willard, Teresa Lovelace, Debbie Goins and husband Don, along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Judy was laid to rest at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Chapel Mausoleum.
The care of Judy Ann Shuler and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services