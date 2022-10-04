Judy Ann Foster (Lawson) got her new body on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, that she had longed for over a year during her battle with cancer. She is now with our Heavenly Father.

She was born on December 31, 1946, in Kingsport, TN to Hoyt and Beatrice Lawson. In 1965, she graduated from Lynn View High School in Kingsport, TN and then went on to marry the love of her life on June 30, 1965. They have been married 57 years and have enjoyed many adventures together. Judy loved taking care of her family and camping with all her friends.

