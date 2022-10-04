Judy Ann Foster (Lawson) got her new body on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, that she had longed for over a year during her battle with cancer. She is now with our Heavenly Father.
She was born on December 31, 1946, in Kingsport, TN to Hoyt and Beatrice Lawson. In 1965, she graduated from Lynn View High School in Kingsport, TN and then went on to marry the love of her life on June 30, 1965. They have been married 57 years and have enjoyed many adventures together. Judy loved taking care of her family and camping with all her friends.
After Pete and Judy moved to Kingsport, TN in 1973, they joined Springdale Missionary Baptist Church in 1974 where she served her Lord and Savior faithfully. She was an active member and enjoyed serving her church family by being a member of the Women's Missionary Union (WMU), leader and member of the Benevolence Community, Youth Leader, and a member of the church choir for several years. Her greatest joy was being a nursery worker. She could never pass up a baby without saying "hello". Judy and Pete were part of the church bus ministry for many years, and she would volunteer to drive the van and take the ladies to visit many nursing homes. She was a huge part of the church family before becoming sick.
Judy worked for Aramark as a cafeteria manager in building 280 at Eastman Chemical Company. Once retired, she watched her granddaughter (Erika) after school for several years. They loved going to Pal's and getting a hotdog and milkshake.
She is preceded in death by: her father, Hoyt Lawson; step-mother, Lillian Lawson; mother, Delma "Bea" McConnell; step-father, James McConnell; brothers, Dennis McConnell and Jerry Lawson; nephew, Travis Lawson; and great-granddaughter, Nova Linkous
Judy is leaving in this world: her loving husband of 57 years, Parley "Pete" Foster, Jr.; daughter, Tammy Jayne (Fall Branch); son, Brian (Tara) Foster (Temple, TX); granddaughter, Erika Jayne (Kingsport); grandson, Jacob Foster (Fall Branch); great-granddaughters, Khloee Linkous; a very special nephew that she raised as her own, Donovan (Jessica) McConnell; and several other nephews and nieces.
A special "thank you" to Judy's hospice nurses, Sarah Beth Wright, Angie Drake, and everyone involved at hospice. They helped Judy for over a year and were very fond of her.
The Foster family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Thursday, October 6, from 4 - 6 pm in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will follow at 6 pm with Pastors Alan Buckles and Ron Bradshaw officiating. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, October 7, at 11 am in the Garden of David in East Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the Foster family has requested donations be made in Judy's honor to: Springdale Missionary Baptist Church - 1616 Haga Rd., Kingsport, TN, 37660 | (423) 245-8581
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Foster family by visiting: www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park are in charge of arrangements. 4997 Memorial Blvd., Kingsport, TN, 37664 | (423) 288-2081