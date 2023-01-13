Judy Ann Eidson Jan 13, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHURCH HILL - Judy Ann Eidson, 64 of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Holston Valley Medical Center.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Eidson family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hill Judy Ann Eidson Christianity Arrangement Lord Funeral Home Holston Valley Medical Center Recommended for you