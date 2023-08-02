KINGSPORT - Judy A. (Osborne) Campbell, 70, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 31, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center after a lengthy illness.
She was born in Sullivan County to the late L.C. Osborne and Mildred Irene (Marshall) Osborne.
After several years of service to the community, Judy retired from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and then later the Sullivan County Court Clerk’s Office.
She was a loving daughter, wife, sister, aunt and great-aunt to several great-nieces and nephews. Judy loved to laugh and was a joy to her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Gary C. Campbell, and brother, Lester Haynes.
Survivors include her brother, Ricky Osborne (Michelle) and sister, Joy Adinolfi (Tony), and sister-in-law, Debbie Haynes; several beloved nieces and nephews along with several great-nieces and nephews.
The family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Friday, August 4, 2023, from 5 - 7 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Kingsport, located at 3300 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastors Barron Duffy and Dorvin Bailey officiating and music provided by Jeff and Melody Pierson.
Committal Service and Entombment will take place Saturday, August 5, 2023, in the Chapel of Memories Mausoleum at East Lawn Memorial Park beginning at 11 a.m. Pallbearers will be Brad Osborne, Gunner Osborne, Evan Reed, John Salyer, III (Little John), Jeff Pierson, John Sawyer, Jr., Micky Reed and Brian Ward.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish to make a donation in Judy’s memory, please send donations to The Church of Jesus Christ of Kingsport, 3300 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport, Tennessee, 37660.