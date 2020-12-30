July 4, 1945 – December 14, 2020
Judith Lee (Judy) Huffman - After a long illness Judy passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020 at the age of 75. A lifelong resident of Kingsport, TN, Judy lived out her remaining years in Houston, Texas where she moved to be closer to her sister Jo. Jo and her husband Derrick Stanley kept a close watch on Judy’s care for more than fifteen years. A 1963 graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School and a 1967 graduate of Emory & Henry College, Judy was a public-school teacher in Virginia until her health began to decline. Diagnosed with a rare neuromuscular syndrome and associated illnesses, she returned to Kingsport and continued educating as a volunteer for CASA in Sullivan County, the Red Cross, Colonial Heights Library and other causes where she was able. She was an English language tutor for Vietnamese immigrants and was always quick to correct the grammar of her family members. She was a member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church and Colonial Heights United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by parents Kenneth E. and Ruth S. Huffman and sister Janice H. Fields. She is survived by her sister Jenny Bernard and husband Rob Morton (Seattle, WA); Chester L. Fields (Kingsport, TN); Niece Jessica Fields (Chattanooga, TN) Nephew Jacob Fields, wife Stephanie and grandnephew Alex (Bedford, VA) and numerous cousins and friends. Because of her long illness there are many special nurses, aides, and staff to thank; too many to list. As Judy’s health declined and more skilled care was required, her private caregivers became part of her family and she of theirs. The family gives their sincere thanks to Sharonda Watson, Marissa Molina, Jennifer Ramirez, Claudette Galvan and many others. The care she received made life more peaceful, comfortable and meaningful. Always the unique resident, she developed strong relationships with many staff and residents of her care facilities. Judy’s last gift to us all was her donation to Harvard Brain Tissue Resource Center to contribute to studies of bi-polar disorder as well as other rare diseases. Remembrances may be sent to Colonial Heights United Methodist Church, 631 Lebanon Road, P.O. Box 6027, Kingsport TN 37663; NAMI Golden Triangle, P.O. Box 12464, Beaumont, TX 77726; or by visiting a local care facility in your area to offer assistance in whatever way you can.