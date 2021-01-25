KINGSPORT - Judith “Judy” Ward Wallace, 75, Kingsport, was called home Sunday, January 24, 2021 following a period of declining health. Judy was born in Scott County and had lived in Kingsport her entire life. She attended Sullivan High School and was a beautician having worked at Cut and Curl.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Rueben and Mildred Ward; half-brother, Olan Ward; and half-sister, Mary Hudson.
Judy is survived by her daughter, Kimberly “Kim” Darlene Harrison; grandson, Stacy Wayne Gibson; great-grandchildren, Addison Michelle Weatherly, Haydin Wayne Powell, and Jameson McKinnley Rose Graham; brother, Larry Pete Blankenship; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at East Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Robert Fletcher officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.