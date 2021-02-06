KINGSPORT - Judith “Judy” Darko, 76, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on January 30, 2021. Daughter of the late Bernice Turley, she grew up in East Benton, PA, and was a graduate of Benton High School. In 1967 she met her husband Ken, and they celebrated 54 years together. She was a Navy wife, a Girl Scout troop leader, and an avid novel reader and genealogist. Judy loved to paint ceramics, knit, and especially crochet. She donated many of her creations. She was a member of The Crochet Guild of America as well as a certified Master Gardener. She loved flowers, butterflies and birds, especially hummingbirds. Her husband and daughters were her center as they moved from Pennsylvania to Virginia to Florida, and finally settled in Tennessee. She attended and volunteered at Wheeler United Methodist Church in Blountville, TN, and was a member of the Free Methodist Church of Abington in Waverly, PA. Judy will be lovingly remembered by her husband Ken Darko; her two daughters: Brenda Baines (Brian) of Bristol, TN and granddaughter Ashley, and Kendra Parker (Josh) and granddaughters Kate and Amanda of Garrison, NY; half-sister Barbara Theobald (Dave) of Mount Pulaski, IL; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Judy was preceded in death by her brother Ron Turley. Visitation will be held at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens on Saturday, February 13, beginning at 1:00 PM. A memorial service will follow at 2:30 PM. There will be an interment at Mountain Home National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Friends may leave condolences at https://www.snydersmemorialgardens.com/obituary/Judith-Darko