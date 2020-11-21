BIG STONE GAP VA - Judith “Judy” Anne Watts Egan, age 81, of Big Stone Gap, VA passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born Dec. 19th 1938, in Pardee VA, the daughter of the late Doyle Watts and Ola Ruth Collier Watts, she attended High School in Norton, VA. She married the love of her life James Egan on July 12, 1961. From that marriage, she became a wonderful mother, wife and grandmother to her family. She was a member of West End Baptist Church, and she will be missed by all that knew her. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, June Freeman, and Brother Angus Jack Watts. She is survived by her husband James J. Egan, her two daughters; Tamara Lea Skeens husband Allen of Coeburn, VA., Traci Lynn Nelson husband Larry of Clemmons N.C., five grandsons, three great- grandsons, one brother Greg Watts and wife Joyce of Kingsport, Tn., one sister in law Irene Sorah of Johnson City TN, other close relatives and friends. The family will have a committal service in Powell Valley Memorial Gardens on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Pastor R.L. Crawford officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends. You may go online to view the obituary, sign the guest registry, or leave the family a condolence at www.holdingfuneralhome.com . Due to covid-19 state regulations, those attending the visitation and funeral are to wear masks/facial coverings, and social distancing guidelines are also to be followed. Holding Funeral Home of Big Stone Gap, VA is honored to be serving the family of Judith Anne Egan.